Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Iron Mountain updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70 to $3.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,095,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 199,337 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

