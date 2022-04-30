iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 63.8% in April

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,845,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,966. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $119.06 and a one year high of $132.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

