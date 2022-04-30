iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 215,460 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,661,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $52.14. 3,307,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,808. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $61.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.