iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Motco owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,756. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $115.47 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

