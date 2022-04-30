iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

