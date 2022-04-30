iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 817,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 763,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,631,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 994,217 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84.

