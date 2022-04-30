iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 57,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,647,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 68,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

