iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Reduced by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock remained flat at $$36.04 on Friday. 9,552,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,076,135. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.