iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MBS ETF worth $81,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

