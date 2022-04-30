iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

