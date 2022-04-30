iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,305,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,929,450. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

