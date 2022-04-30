iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after buying an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $78.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

