iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,000.

SMMD opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

