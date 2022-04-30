iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $37,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,945,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.68. The company had a trading volume of 379,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,536. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $238.14 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.03 and its 200-day moving average is $263.61.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

