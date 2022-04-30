iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $16.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,743,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.