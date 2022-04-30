iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,757. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

