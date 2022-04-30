iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.82% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $187.82 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.96 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.32.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

