Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Isoray shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 166,536 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Research analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

