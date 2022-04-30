Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Isoray shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 166,536 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
