Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on June 13th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.002.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.79 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,385,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 475,216 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

