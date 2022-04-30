ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW) Short Interest Up 148.3% in April

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ITHXW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 84,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,406. ITHAX Acquisition has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.95.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.