ITV (LON:ITV) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.19) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 115.33 ($1.47).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,262.13). Also, insider Edward Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($47,795.05). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023.

About ITV (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.