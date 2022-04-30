i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Shares Down 3.7%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IXGet Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67). Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.91.

In other i(x) Net Zero news, insider Steven Michael Oyer acquired 1,000 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £740 ($943.16).

i(x) Net Zero Company Profile (LON:IX)

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

