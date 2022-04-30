i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Shares Down 3.7%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67). Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.69).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.91.
i(x) Net Zero Company Profile (LON:IX)
I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.
Further Reading
