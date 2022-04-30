Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the March 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS JAGGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,158. The stock has a market cap of $218.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.11. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 22.57%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

