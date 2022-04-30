JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 94,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,037. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.30. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $546,437.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,873,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,323,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 48,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

