James B. Pekarek Sells 2,162 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $43,304.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,727.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 121,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.