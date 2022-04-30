Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $24.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $29.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $103.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $125.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,306.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,282.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,635.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,767.76. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 112.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

