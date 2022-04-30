Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

GRIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $494.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

