Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($221.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.73 ($176.05).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU opened at €137.70 ($148.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €143.82 and a 200 day moving average of €152.01. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.