Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 283,997 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.98% of Gates Industrial worth $45,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTES stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

