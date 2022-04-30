Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 42,803 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of AMETEK worth $76,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,667,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after acquiring an additional 198,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.26. 1,667,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,760. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.