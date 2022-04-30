Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,071 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Steel Dynamics worth $28,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 310,252 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,402. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

