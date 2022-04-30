Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $30,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.