Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,867 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Mplx worth $27,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after purchasing an additional 848,900 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,431,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 145,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,046,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after acquiring an additional 69,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,500 in the last ninety days.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 1,576,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,060. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

