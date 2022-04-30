Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 708,238 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $154,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 871,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 98,885 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 16,737,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,088,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

