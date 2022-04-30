Jennison Associates LLC Has $123.77 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $123,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,279,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $203.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

