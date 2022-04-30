Jennison Associates LLC Has $165.52 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,480,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $165,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 197,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.66. 2,958,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.