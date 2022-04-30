Jennison Associates LLC Invests $44.20 Million in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 311,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,198,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CONMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in CONMED by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.96. 268,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

