Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.72% of CMS Energy worth $135,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE:CMS traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,970. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

