Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 196,068 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,068 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,439. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

