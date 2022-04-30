Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,766 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Exelon worth $119,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

