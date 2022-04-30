Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 855.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103,379 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $11.18 on Friday, hitting $243.75. 2,585,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,283. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $243.37 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

