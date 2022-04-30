Jennison Associates LLC Sells 37,735 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,735 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.24% of IQVIA worth $127,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.50 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.