Jennison Associates LLC Sells 69,651 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,651 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.21% of Saia worth $107,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 1,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.96. 604,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,488. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.43.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.38.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.