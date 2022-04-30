JOE (JOE) Hits Market Capitalization of $192.68 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. JOE has a total market cap of $192.68 million and $8.20 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00041060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.27 or 0.07271540 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00056993 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 221,629,300 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars.

