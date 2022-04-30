Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 178.4% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.56. 9,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JMPLY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($31.99) to GBX 2,320 ($29.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($35.69) to GBX 2,600 ($33.14) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

