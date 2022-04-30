JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €190.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €166.20 ($178.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 52 week high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €158.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €152.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.