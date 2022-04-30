JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Trimmed by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 227,054 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,229 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

