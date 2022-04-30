JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.39% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.53. 323,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,868. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85.

