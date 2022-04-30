Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

