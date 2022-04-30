JUST (JST) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

JUST (JST) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $444.21 million and $115.18 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.54 or 0.07314718 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060333 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

